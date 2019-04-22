IPL 2019, Delhi vs Rajasthan: Latest Updates

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday.

Here are the latest updates:

# Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson have walked down the crease to open the batting for Rajasthan. Ishant Sharna to open the attack for Delhi.

# Lineups:

Rajasthan: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni

Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Morris, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma

# Delhi win the toss, opt to bowl first against Rajasthan!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes.

After clinching their maiden win at home following several defeats, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi will look to capitalize on the same when they face Rajasthan in an away Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday.

Delhi, who are performing well away from home, sealed a five-wicket win over Ravichandran Ashwin's Punjab to continue to remain at the third spot in the IPL standings.

Currently, Delhi have six wins from 10 matches they have played so far and another victory would brighten their chances of making it to the playoffs of India's T20 lucrative tournament.

While Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan struck a fluent 56 off 41 balls to lay the foundation, skipper Shreyas Iyer scored an unbeaten knock of 58 off just 49 balls to help Delhi cross the line with two balls to spare.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, will head into the encounter against Delhi on the back of their five-wicket triumph over formidable Mumbai at home.

Steve Smith was handed the job of captaincy, replacing Ajinkya Rahane, and he celebrated his return at the helm with a 48-ball 59 to help Rajasthan chase down the target of 162 runs in 19.1 overs.

Rajasthan are currently languishing down to the second last spot, with just three wins from nine games they have played so far.

Going into the match, Rajasthan would look to take advantage of their home ground under new skipper and clinch a victory against Delhi to keep their hopes alive of making it to the playoffs.

The two teams are as follows:

Rajasthan: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Steve Smith, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Ish Sodhi, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Liam Livingstone, Varun Aaron, Jos Buttler, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi

Delhi: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.

(With PTI inputs)