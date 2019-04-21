IPL 2019, Hyderabad vs Kolkata: Latest Updates

Kane Williamson-led Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl first against Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Here are the latest updates:

# Shubhman Gill is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! Khaleel Ahmed was brought into the attack and he delivered in his very first over by removing Narine for 28. The Kolkata batsman was looking good at the crease when he went too early into the shot, only to see the ball hit the leg stump. Kolkata 44/1 (3 overs)

# 10 runs off the very first over from Bhuvneshwar. Lynn got off the mark by slapping the third ball through cover for four runs, while Narine flicked the very next delivery towards mid-on for a single. Kolkata 10/0 (1 over)

# Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine have walked down the crease to begin Kolkata's innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to open the attack for Hyderabad.

# Kolkata have left out Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna, while left-arm pacer Prithvi Raj has been handed his IPL debut. Hyderabad, oin the other hand, are going in with an unchanged squad.

# Lineups:

Kolkata: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (capt, wk), Rinku Singh, Piyush Chawla, KC Cariappa, Harry Gurney, Prithvi Raj.

Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson (capt), Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Khaleel Ahmed.

# Hyderabad win the toss and opt to bowl first against Kolkata!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes

Coming on the back of victory over Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai, Hyderabad will look to continue their winning momentum when they square off with Andre Russell-reliant Kolkata in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

After slumping to three back-to-back defeats, Hyderabad finally snapped their winless streak with a comfortable six-wicket win over Chennai at the same venue.

Kane Williamson-led side are currently standing at the fifth spot on the IPL table, with four wins from eight matches they have played so far.

Kolkata, on the other hand, are heading into the encounter after slumping to a crushing 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Virat Kohli's Bangalore at Eden Garden.

Kohli struck a blistering century while Moeen Ali well-supported him with a 66-run knock as Bangalore set a mammoth total of 213/4 after being asked to bat first. In reply, Andre Russell (65) and Nitish Rana (85) knocks went in vain as Kolkata failed to cross the line in their stipulated 20 overs.

Though Dinesh Karthik-led side too have four wins in their account, they have played one match less than Hyderabad in the ongoing 12th season of the IPL and are placed at the sixth spot currently.

The encounter holds great importance for both sides as they know a victory would move them an inch closer to IPL play-offs.

The two teams are as follows:

Kolkata: Dinesh Karthik (c), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (capt), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.