IPL 2019, Hyderabad vs Punjab: Latest Updates

Punjab and Hyderabad will look to get back to winning ways when they lock horns in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash in Mohali on Monday.

Here are the latest updates:

# While Hyderabad are going with the same Playing XI, Punjab have made two changes to their team. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Ankit Rajpoot have been called in place of Andrew Tye and Murugan Ashwin, respectively.

# Lineups:

Punjab: KL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, R Ashwin (capt), Andrew Tye, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (capt), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

# Punjab win the toss and elect to bowl first against Hyderabad!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes.

Coming on the back of defeats in their respective last Indian Premier League (IPL) clashes, Punjab and Hyderabad will look to return to the winnings ways when they face each other at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium on Monday.

Both sides are heading into the clash with three wins from five games they have played so far in the 12th season of the India T20 league.

Hyderabad kicked off their campaign with a six-wicket defeat to Kolkata before they registered three successive wins against Rajasthan, Bangalore and Delhi. However, they slumped to a 40-run loss at the hands of Rohit Sharma's Mumbai in the last match.

Ravichandran Ashwin-led Punjab, on the other hand, sealed victories against Rajasthan, Mumbai and Delhi while losing their IPL clashes against Kolkata and most recently at the hands of MS Dhoni-led Chennai.

However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's side are placed second in the eight-team standings while Punjab are standing fifth due to net run rate.

While Punjab will hope to see West Indies swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle make a return to the top of his game after being dismissed for just five runs in the previous match, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, David Miller will be keen to come up with much better performances in the middle order.

For Hyderabad, the pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma and Siddharth Kaul have been decent so far while the Afghanistan spinners Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have also been quite impressive.

The two teams are as follows:

Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (capt), Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agrawal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and David Miller, Sam Curran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Mandeep Singh, Simran Singh.

Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (capt), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.