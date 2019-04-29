IPL 2019, Hyderabad vs Punjab: Latest Updates

Swashbuckling batsman David Warner will look to finish his 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign on a high note when Hyderabad face Punjab in Telangana on Monday.

Here are the latest updates:

# Punjab win the toss, opt to bowl first against Hyderabad!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes.

Swashbuckling batsman David Warner, who is currently leading the run-scorers list in the ongoing 2019 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), will look to end his campaign on a high when his side Hyderabad lock horns with Ravichandran Ashwin-led Punjab at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Telangana on Monday.

Following Punjab's clash, Warner will head back home to join his teammates Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis in Australia's preparation for the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup which is slated to take place from May 30 to July 14.

Coming on the back of two back-to-back defeats at the hands of Chennai and Rajasthan respectively, Hyderabad will look to rebound strongly and get back to winnings ways with just two games left in hand ahead of playoffs.

Punjab, on the other hand, are too heading into the clash after slumping to back-to-back defeats against Delhi and Rajasthan, respectively.

Ashwin's side will now go into the match aiming to be more consistent in winning key moments of the game in order to stay alive their chances of making it to the playoffs.

Both teams have won five out of 11 matches they have played in the Indian T20 league so far. However, Hyderabad is placed at the fourth position, while Punjab is languishing down at the sixth spot due to net run rate.



The squad is as follows:

Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.