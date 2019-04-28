IPL 2019, Kolkata vs Mumbai: Latest Updates

Team Kolkata, led by Dinesh Karthik, will look to bounce back following a defeat against Rajasthan as they face off against Mumbai in the 47th match of the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

# The toss is set to take place in a few minutes!

Mumbai will look to seal a playoff berth when they face an out-of-sorts Kolkata in the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma roared back to form with his first half-century of the IPL as Mumbai crushed MS Dhoni-less Chennai by 46 runs, their biggest defeat at home on Saturday.

One win away from assuring their last-four berth, Mumbai will look forward to taking on their 'bunny' Kolkata -- against whom they have an eight-match winning streak in a 18-5 head-to-head record.

Teams (from):

Kolkata: Dinesh Karthik (c), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Beuran Hendricks.

