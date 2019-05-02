IPL 2019, Mumbai vs Hyderabad: Latest Updates

Team Mumbai, led by Rohit Sharma, will look to bounce back following a defeat against Kolkata as they face off against Hyderabad in the 51st match of the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here are the latest updates:

# The toss is set to take place in a few minutes!

# Rohit Sharma has scored 307 runs at a strike rate of 132 for Mumbai this season!

# Mumbai have won two of their last three matches!

# Hyderabad have won one of their last three matches!

# Hardik Pandya has scored 355 runs at a strike rate of 198 for Mumbai this season. He scored the fastest half-century of IPL 2019 in the last clash against Kolkata!

# Mumbai will qualify if they beat Hyderabad tonight!

# Hyderabad have lost four of their five away matches this season!

# Mumbai defeated Hyderabad by forty runs in the previous clash between the two sides!

Their batting mainstay, Australian David Warner no longer available, Hyderabad face a formidable task when they square off against Mumbai in a crucial IPL match on Thursday.

The match is important for both sides as a victory will bolster their playoff chances while a defeat would bring them one step closer to the exit door.

Currently, Mumbai are on the third position with 14 points from 12 games, while the Hyderabad are in the fourth spot with 12 points from as many matches.

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have already sealed their playoff spots, while the other two slots are yet to be decided.

Currently, Mumbai are on the third position with 14 points from 12 games, while the Hyderabad are in the fourth spot with 12 points from as many matches.

If Mumbai win on Thursday, they qualify for the playoffs while a victory for Hyderabad will take them level on 14 points with the home side and both will have to wait longer to know their fate.

The Teams (From):

Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Beuran Hendricks.

(With PTI Inputs)