IPL 2019, Mumbai vs Rajasthan: Latest Updates

Team Mumbai will look to seal their fourth straight win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they take on Rajasthan on Saturday.

Here are the latest updates:

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes!

Skipper Rohit Sharma will make a return from injury when his side Mumbai will square off with struggling Rajasthan in a 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Indian opener was forced to miss an IPL match for the first time in 11 season when he sat out of Mumbai's previous game against Punjab due to leg spasm.

Stand-in-skipper Kieron Pollard struck a blistering knock of 83 runs to help the Mumbai team not only clinch a three-wicket win over Ravichandran Ashwin's side, but also continue their good run in the tournament so far.

While Mumbai are currently standing at the third place with four victories from six matches they have played so far, Rajasthan are down to the seventh spot in the eight-team Indian T20 league with just a single win from six games.

Heading into the clash, Rohit's side will look to continue their rich vein of form in the tournament and hope to seal their fourth consecutive victory.

The Indian batsman's return in the team will not only put to rest any doubts over his fitness but would also boost the Mumbai's batting line-up of Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Surya Kumar Yadav.

Ajinkya Rahane-led side, on the other hand, will look to turn the tables for themselves and get back to winning ways with a triumph over Mumbai.

The two teams are as follows:

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Alzarri Joseph, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan (wk), Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav.

Rajasthan: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

(With PTI inputs)