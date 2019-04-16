IPL 2019, Punjab vs Rajasthan: Latest Updates

Inconsistent Punjab will look to return to the winnings ways when they take on Rajasthan in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash in Mohali on Thursday.

Here are the latest updates:

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes!

Ravichandran Ashwin-led side will look to brush aside their recent bowling struggles and get back to the winnings ways when they lock horns with Rajasthan in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.

Punjab kicked off their campaign on a promising note, registering four wins from six matches. However, two back-to-back defeat at the hands of Mumbai and Bangalore respectively saw Punjab slump to the fifth spot in the IPL standings.

While Punjab bowlers failed to defend a huge 197-run target against Mumbai following Kieron Pollard's blistering knock of 31-ball 83, they also allowed Bangalore chased down the target of 173 runs with four balls to spare in their last clash.

Rajasthan, meanwhile, will head into the clash with a four-wicket win over Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium.

However, Ajinkya Rahane-led side is currently standing at the seventh spot with just two victories from seven matches they have played so far.

Rajasthan's only other victory in the 2019 IPL came against Bangalore when they chased down a target of 159 runs with a ball to spare to seal a seven-wicket win.

As far as squads are concerned, Punjab have suffered a blow heading into the clash as spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been sidelined from the IPL due to a finger injury.

Meanwhile, it is yet to be seen that whether England all-rounder Ben Stokes-- who missed Punjab's last match due to an injury-- will make a return or not.

The two teams are as follows:

Rajasthan: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.

(With PTI inputs)