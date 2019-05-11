IPL 2019: Purple Cap, Orange Cap holders after Chennai vs Delhi match

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai booked their place in the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the record eighth time after defeating Delhi by six wickets in Qualifier 2 of the tournament at the Dr Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Asked to bat first, Delhi struggled against Chennai bowlers and were restricted to a lowly score of 147 for nine in their stipulated 20 overs. Rishabh Pant was the highest scorer for the Shreyas Iyer-led side with 38 runs.

Dwayne Bravo was the pick of the bowlers for Chennai with his figures of two for 19, followed by Ravindra Jadeja's two for 23, Deepak Chahar (two for 28) and Harbhajan Singh (two for 31).

Meanwhile, Imran Tahir also chipped in with a wicket.

In reply, openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis shone with the bat as they not only struck quick-fire half-centuries but also stitched an 81-run stand for the first wicket to help their side cross the mark with one over to spare.

With the win, Chennai have now set up a summit showdown clash against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai, who defeated the MS Dhoni-led side by the same margin to reach the final.

The two sides will now face each other at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Telangana on Sunday.

Orange Cap:

Hyderabad opener David Warner continues to stand at the numero-uno spot in the list of leading run-scorer of 2019 IPL with a total of 692 runs from 12 innings he played during the round-robin stage of the tournament.

The Australian batsman amassed the runs at an average of 69.20 and strike rate of 143.86.

KL Rahul, who played for Punjab in the ongoing season, is placed at the second spot in the Orange Cap table. He has notched up a total of 593 runs from 14 innings he played at an average of 53.90 and strike rate of 135.38.

Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan has climbed up to the third spot after scoring 18 runs against Chennai in the Qualifier 2. The 33-year-old Indian batsman now has 521 runs from 16 innings he played at a strike rate of 135.67.

Dhawan has replaced Kolkata all-rounder Andre Russell, who is now placed at the fourth spot with 510 runs from 13 innings at a strike rate of 204.81.

Mumbai opener Quinton de Kock rounds off the top five in the list of highest run-scorers with 500 runs from 15 innings.

Purple Cap:

South African fast-bowler Kagiso Rabada, who did not represent Delhi in the playoffs after being ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury, continues to lead the list of the highest wicket-takers with 25 wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of 7.82.

Rabada is being closely followed by Imran Tahir, who is standing at the second position and has taken his wicket tally to 24 wickets from 15 matches after bagging a crucial wicket of Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer during Qualifier 2.

Rajasthan spinner Shreyas Gopal, who finished the season with 20 scalps from 14 innings, stands third on the Purple Cap list.

Chennai bowler Deepak Chahar has jumped up to the fourth spot after bagging two wickets of Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw during Delhi clash. He now has 19 wickets from 16 innings he played so far at an economy rate of 7.53.

Though Hyderabad's Khaleel Ahmed also has 19 wickets to his name, he is standing at the fifth spot due to higher economy rate than Chahar.