IPL 2019 Qualifier 2, Chennai vs Delhi: Latest Updates

Team Chennai take on Delhi in Qualifier 2 of the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dr Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

Here are the latest updates: 

# Chennai have picked the most wickets (55) with spin this season! 

# Chennai have won three out of seven away matches! 

Delhi who have finally come together to play like 'Daredevils', will have to produce another special effort to beat the consistent Chennai for the first time this season and make their maiden IPL final on Friday.

It was Chennai who denied Delhi a top-two spot in the league standings with a crushing 80-run win at Chepauk and the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side stands in their way again, only stakes are much higher in the Qualifier 2.

Squads:

Chennai: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleijn.

Delhi: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(wicketkeeper), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, J Suchith, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro.

(With PTI Inputs)

