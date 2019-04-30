IPL 2019, Rajasthan vs Bangalore: Latest Updates

Rajasthan will look to continue their winning momentum and keep alive their hopes of making into the playoffs of the IPL when they face Bangalore at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

Here are the latest updates:

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes!

Steve Smith-led Rajasthan will look to keep alive their hopes of making into the playoffs of the ongoing 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they square off with Bangalore at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

Rajasthan are heading into the match after clinching back-to-back victories against Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata and Kane Williamson's Hyderabad, respectively. They will now look to continue their winning momentum against Bangalore.

With 10 points from 12 matches they have played so far, seventh-placed Hyderabad still have a theoretical opportunity of making into the playoffs, only if they win both their remaining two clashes.

Besides this, table-toppers Delhi, second-placed Chennai and third-placed Mumbai need to defeat their respective opponents for Rajasthan to make it into the playoffs.

Bangalore, on the other hand, shattered their hopes of entering the playoffs following their 16-run defeat at the hands of Delhi on Sunday. They are languishing down to the last spot in the eight-team standings with four wins from 12 games.

Heading into the match, Kohli's side will look to play for pride and dash Rajasthan's faint playoffs hopes.

The two teams are as follows:

Rajasthan: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Steve Smith (capt), Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Ish Sodhi, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Liam Livingstone, Varun Aaron, Shahshank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.

