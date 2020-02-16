IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings to take on Mumbai Indians in opener

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will kickstart their campaign in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Mumbai Indians on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the Chennai-based franchise released their full schedule for the IPL 2020, which is slated to take place from March 29 to May 24.

Interestingly, the opening match of the tournament will be the repeat of last year's final clash as three-time winner Chennai take on defending champions Mumbai.

The CSK will play a total of 14 league games, with their last clash taking place against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 14.

In a big change in the schedule, Saturday doubleheaders have been done away by the IPL, with only six doubleheaders taking place throughout the season and only on Sundays.

As a result, the CSK are scheduled to play only one doubleheader against Delhi Capitals on May 10.

The Chennai-based franchise made an incredible return following a two-year suspension as wicketkeeper-batsman Mahindra Singh Dhoni guided the side to glory in the 2018 edition of the IPL.

The CSK squad for the 2020 IPL is as follows:

Retained: MS Dhoni (captain), Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, N Jagadeesan, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson

New Players: Sam Curran (5.5 Crore); Piyush Chawla (6.75 Crore); Josh Hazlewood (2 Crore); R Sai Kishore (20 lakh)