IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer’s hilarious impression of Marcus Stoinis is one for the ages, Watch!

On the eve of their crucial make or break Qualifier 2 game against SunRisers Hyderabad, the Delhi Capitals players were seen engaging in some fun to ease up on the pressure and lighten the mood in their camp.

In a video poster from their official Twitter handle, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer was seen mimicking his teammate, Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis:

As seen in the video, Iyer enters the dressing room and walks just like Stoinis while at the same time copying his habit of chewing the gum – something the burly All-rounder always does on the cricket field.

Aussie cricketers over the years have become somewhat infamous for their habit of chewing gum on the field of play with David Warner, Aaron Finch being some famous examples amongst many others.

While Delhi Capitals started their tournament in emphatic fashion, hovering around at the summit of the table throughout the league stages, it is fair to say that they lost their way in the latter stages, having lost five of their last six games.

Despite the loss of form, they won their crucial last league game against RCB and managed to finish the league stage at the second position- qualifying for the Playoffs stage for a second consecutive year. However, they were comprehensively beaten by Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1 by 57 runs which gave them a reality check.

The Capitals, thanks to finishing second on the points table, will now get a second bite at the cherry when they take on SunRisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2020 Playoffs stage – the winner will then meet defending champions Mumbai Indians in the final.