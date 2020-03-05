IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to take on Kings XI Punjab in opener

Delhi Capital, who are yet to clinch a title at the Indian Premier League (IPL), will kickstart their campaign at the 2020 edition of the T20 lucrative tournament against Kings XI Punjab at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on March 30.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side had last month taken to their official Twitter handle to reveal their complete fixtures for the league stage of the upcoming 13th edition of the tournament.

Besides releasing their schedule, the Delhi-based franchise also asked their fans to come in blue in order to showcase their support to them.

"FIXTURES UPDATE. From starting our #IPL2020 with the #NorthernDerby at home to some pulsating weekend clashes, our fixtures this season look. Dilliwalon, #NeelaPehenKeAana hai aur roar machana hai #IPLSchedule #ThisIsNewDelhi #YehHaiNayiDilli #DelhiCapitals," Delhi Capitals had tweeted along with the picture of the schedule.

Delhi Capitals are slated to play a total of 14 league games in the 2020 IPL, with the franchise's last league clash also be taking place against Punjab on May 16.

In a big change in the schedule this year, the IPL has decided to do away with doubleheaders on Saturdays. This means, six doubleheaders--which are scheduled to take place this season--will now take place only on Sundays.

In order to accommodate these extra matches, the league stage will now last six weeks instead of five. Though the playoffs schedule for the 2020 IPL is yet to be announced, the final will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 24.

In December 2019, the franchise bought eight new players at the 2020 IPL Player's Auction and spent Rs 18.85 crore in total, with the most expensive cricketer being West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer for Rs 7.75 crore.

The full Delhi Capitals squad is as follows:

Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Roy, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav.