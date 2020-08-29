IPL 2020: Fielding coach Dishant Yagnik joins Rajasthan Royals after testing negative for COVID-19

Rajasthan Royals fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has joined his squad in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the upcoming 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) after returning with two negative coronavirus tests and undergoing 14-day isolation period.

On August 12, the Rajasthan-based franchise had confirmed that Yagnik had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Subsequently, he was asked to stay back in India while the rest of the players and staff members travelled to Dubai.

However, Rajathan Royals took to its official Twitter handle on Saturday to confirm that the former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman is all set to join the team after qualifying the fitness test.

"14-day quarantine , 2 Negative tests ,1 Fitness test Fielding coach @Dishantyagnik77 is ready for #IPL2020," the franchise wrote.

The players of the Rajasthan Royals arrived in Dubai on August 20 and began their six-day quarantine period.On Wednesday, the team conducted their first training session for the lucrative T20 tournament.

The 2020 IPL is slated to take place from September 19 to November 10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the final match set to be held on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the tournament.

Ealier, the tournament was earlier postponed indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to coronavirus pandemic.