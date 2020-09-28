IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir slams Shashi Tharoor for comparing Sanju Samson with MS Dhoni

Minutes after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson is the next Mahendra Singh Dhoni of India, former India opener Gautam Gambhir hit back at Tharoor and said that Samson ‘doesn’t need to be next anyone’.

Tharoor praised Samson after he played a superb inning to help the Royals defeat beat Kings XI Punjab in a high-scoring Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Sunday.

Samson scored 74 in his first IPL game of this season against Chennai Super Kings and on Sunday he scored a quickfire 85 against Kings XI to help Royals chase down 224 runs.

Soon after the end of game, Tharoor took to Twitter and heaped praises on Kerala star. Tharoor also recalled how he had told Sanju he would be the next Dhoni when he was just 14.

“What an absolutely incredible win for @rajasthanroyals! I’ve known @iamSanjuSamson for a decade & told him when he was 14 that he would one day be the next MS Dhoni. Well, that day is here. After his two amazing innings in this IPL you know a world class player has arrived,” he tweeted.

However, Gambhir wasted no time in hitting back at Tharoor and tweeted, “Sanju Samson doesn’t need to be next anyone. He will be ‘the’ Sanju Samson of Indian Cricket.”

Rajasthan Royals will next lock horns with Kolkata KNight Riders on Wednesday, while Kings XI Punjab will face defending champions Mumbai Indians a day later.