IPL 2020: Here's what AB de Villiers said after RCB's crushing defeat against SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore middle-order batsman AB de Villiers on Saturday (October 31) highlighted the main reasons behind his side's crushing defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash at Sharjah, UAE.

With RCB's defeat, the IPL has now entered a very interesting stage with 6 teams still vying for 3 spots in the playoffs.

Batting first, RCB managed to score just 120 for 7 in 20 overs. In reply, SRH surpassed the target in only 14.1 overs with 5 wickets in hand. With this win, SRH jumped to fourth position on the points table in IPL 2020.

De Villiers said that Joshua Phillipe and his dismissals in quick succession was the turning point in the game.

"Credit to SRH, they bowled exceptionally well from the word go. They didn't give us a lot of boundary balls. Their seamers started well in the powerplay, they didn't make a lot of mistakes and then after that it didn't get much easier with Rashid Khan, who didn't bowl a lot of bad balls either tonight. I think they applied a lot of pressure and then the turning point was probably when Josh and I got out back-to-back, that cost us maybe 20-30 runs which is unfortunate. At the end of the day I think that might not have been enough anyway. The field got wet in the 2nd innings which made it difficult so maybe 140 would have been short anyway," De Villiers said.

"We were very well prepared, the top-5... We've had a very good meeting leading up to this game. I thought we did everything we could against SRH, they bowled very well. They didn't make a lot of mistakes and yes, maybe we could have played better I would never shy away from saying that but they put a lot of pressure on us," he added.

Virat Kohli-led RCB are still at second place despite the defeat against SRH but they need to register victory in their final match against Delhi Capitals to reach the knockouts.