IPL 2020: Here's what Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said about his injury, 10-wicket loss against SRH

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday (November 3) claimed that he is not injured and that his “hamstring” is absolutely fine.

“I was happy to be back, it’s been a while. I’m looking forward to playing few more games here, let’s see what happens. It (hamstring) is fine, absolutely,” Sharma said at the post-match presentation after Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets.

It is to be noted that Rohit missed the last four Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 matches and returned to lead the Mumbai Indians on hours after BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that India opener is ‘injured at the moment.’

Ganguly had also defended the selectors’ decision to drop Rohit from India's upcoming tour to Australia and had said the swashbuckling batsman will play for India after recovering from his injury.

Earlier, when asked about his fitness at the toss, Rohit had said: “Looks like I’m fit and fine”. According to Mumbai Indians’ team management, Rohit suffered a hamstring strain in his left leg in the game against Kings XI Punjab on October 18.

Talking about the 10-wicket defeat against SRH in the last match of the league, Rohit said, “Not the day we want to remember, probably our worst performance of the season. We wanted to try a few things, it didn’t go our way. We knew dew was going to play a factor and we wanted to take the toss out of consideration, but we didn’t play good cricket today."

“It’s a very funny format. It’s always nice to forget what has happened and focus on the present. They (Delhi) are a good side, so it will be a good challenge to face them,” Rohit added.