हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2020

IPL 2020: Jos Buttler gets this ‘special gift’ from MS Dhoni after RR crushes CSK

CSK skipper MS Dhoni created history as he turned up for his 200th IPL contest during the 37th match of the ongoing IPL 2020 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

IPL 2020: Jos Buttler gets this ‘special gift’ from MS Dhoni after RR crushes CSK
Image Credit: RR/Twitter

Abu Dhabi:  Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni created history as he turned up for his 200th IPL contest during the 37th match of the ongoing IPL 2020 between his side and Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Dhoni became the first player ever to play 200 IPL matches on Monday. During the match, Dhoni also took a stunning one-handed catch of Sanju Samson that left the fans in awe. It was also his 150th dismissal in the IPL. 

However, the Chennai Super Kings lost the match to Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets. This was their seventh loss in 10 matches and it has put them virtually out of the play-off race, although mathematically, they are still in it. 

Chasing the target of 125, it was Jos Buttler's fluent 70 not out along with Smith's 26 which saw the 2008 winners pull off a convincing 7-wicket win over the three-time champions, further pushing them closer to elimination. 

Jos Buttler, who won the Player of the Match award for his brilliant knock of 70*, also later received MS Dhoni's 200th IPL jersey and it was put out on social media.

RR's official Twitter handle tweeted: "Holding No. 7, while on cloud 9.’’

 

 

"Speaking after the end of the match, Buttler remarked that he is happy batting at No.5. "Nice to get a win on the board tonight. I tried to come out with some intensity in my batting. I didn't think I had enough last game, and I decided to take a few more options tonight, and it came off. You have to keep trusting yourself and particularly when there's no scoreboard pressure, you can play yourself in and let cut loose in the end. I'm happy (batting at number 5) to do whatever the team needs to me do. This is my role for now," Buttler said.

On the other hand, a dejected Dhoni claimed, "Fair enough, this season we weren't really there. Maybe we didn't see the kind of spark that they could've given us to say okay you know push the experienced guys and make space for them. But what this result has done is give those youngsters whatever is left in our league stages."

RR are now fifth-placed whereas CSK are only mathematically alive in the race for the playoffs.

Tags:
IPL 2020Jos ButtlerMS Dhonirajasthan royalsChennai Super Kings
Next
Story

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni takes stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Samson, completes 150 IPL dismissals
  • 75,97,063Confirmed
  • 1,15,197Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,98,99,915Confirmed
  • 11,12,599Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M12S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day