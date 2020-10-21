IPL 2020: Meet the 'mystery girl' who broke the internet after KXIP vs MI Super Over match

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Sunday (October 18) was without doubt one of the best matches in the IPL history.

It is to be noted that the result of the match was decided after two Super Overs, which was never seen in the IPL's history.

Batting first, MI scored 176-6 in their allotted quota of 20 overs In reply, KXIP skipper KL Rahul hit a stroke-filled 77 to keep the run-chase alive before his dismissal changed the course of the game. With 2 needed off 1 ball, Chris Jordan was run out taking the game to a Super Over, which led to another Super Over before KXIP finally managed to defeat Mumbai Indians.

While the match was full of several twists and turns, the cameraman spotted a girl cheering for KXIP from the stands. The girl grabbed everyone attention and soon she was tagged as the 'mystery girl' from the KXIP-MI thriller.

The 'mystery girl' was later identified as Riana Lalwani.

Raina is also enjoying her fame since the historic contest in IPL 2020 on Sunday. She posted on her Instagram handle: "Chennai lost Super Kings Raina, Punjab found Super Over Riana."

Speaking after the clash, winning captain Rahul said at the post-match presentation, "It's not the first time, I'm getting used to it but we'll take the two points however they come. It doesn't always happen so you don't know how to stay balanced in a situation like this. We have put in some really amazing performances even in the games we lost. We're trying to come back harder in each game and wins like these help. After wicket-keeping for 20 overs, batting in the first six is very crucial. We knew it would get slower with their decent spinners, so Mayank and I got a good start over 50 runs. When Chris plays against spinners, I trust them to take down the spinners. Chris coming in helps, he is an experienced player and knows how to carry the team through. You can't prepare for Super Overs, no team prepares for Super Overs. You have to trust your bowling group and it is important you let them believe their instinct and gut."