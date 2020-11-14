IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians may release these players before IPL 2021 despite winning title

Mumbai Indians (MI) won their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 title by defeating Delhi Capitals in the final played at UAE few days ago. MI dominated the IPL 2020 from the beginning and in the final they continued their dominant form to register a comfortable win.

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians were the first team to qualify for the playoffs and they defeated Delhi Capitals both in the playoffs and the final to won the prestigious title for the fifth time to become the most successful team in the IPL history.

But despite winning the IPL 2020, it is expected that Mumbai Indians would release some of their players before the start of IPL 2021.

Let's have a look at three players Mumbai Indians might release before IPL 2020:

1. Nathan Coulter-Nile

The Australian pacer failed to lived up to his reputation in IPL 2020 and it is likley that the MI would release him ahead of IPL 2021. There is a possibility that Mumbai Indians might bid for him again but at a lower price. It is to be noted that Coulter-Nile was bought by MI for Rs 8 crore in IPL 2020 auction.

2. Sherfane Rutherford

Rutherford was traded by Mumbai Indians rom Delhi Capitals in exchange for Mayank Markande but he did not play a single match for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020, Since MI will try their best to retain their core ahead of the next season, they might try to hire the services of a foreign spinner or pacer in place of Rutherford.

3. Mitchell McClenaghan

Like Rutherford, Kiwi pacer Mitchell McClenaghan also sat out for the complete season and it sends a message that Mumbai Indians may part ways with him during IPL 2021. It is to be noted that I played every foreign pacer in IPL 2020 except McClenaghan who has 71 wickets in 56 IPL matches for Mumbai Indians.