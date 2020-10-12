IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma wants one set batsman to do this task

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash on Sunday (October 11) to reach the top position on the IPL points table. An elated Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma called it a "perfect day" for his team.

For Mumbai, batsmen Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav were the stars of the match as both scored half-century to help MI register a convincing five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals. Yadav and de Kock both scored 53 runs, helping MI chase 163 runs without any trouble.

"The kind of cricket we are playing gives us a lot of confidence. It`s important to have momentum with us, and it was a perfect day for us, getting those crucial two points," Sharma said during the post-match presentation.

"150th @IPL appearance for Hitman in #MI colours," Mumbai Indians had tweeted before the match.

Though Mumbai are on top of the IPL 2020 points table, skipper Rohit Sharma said that there is still scope for improvement."We did everything right, but there are still some things we can improve on. We were good with the ball and restricted them to 160-odd. Clinical with the bat, but not so much towards the end," he said.

"We need one set batsman to finish off the game in general, and some set batsmen got out today, but I don`t want to point fingers because chasing has been difficult in this tournament," Sharma added.

Mumbai Indians now have 10 points from seven matches and will face Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match on October 16.