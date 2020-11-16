IPL 2020: RCB, CSK, Mumbai Indians may release their star players before IPL 2021

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 conclude few days ago in the UAE and reports have started emerging that the BCCI is planning to hold a mega auction before the start of IPL 2021 season in April-May. Sources claimed that a final decision for holding the mega auction will be taken by BCCI in December. Some reports claimed that the BCCI is also planning to include one more team in IPL 2021.

In such a scenario, many players will be put in the auction pool and the IPL franchises will get another chance to add new players in their squad.

Here are some players from Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings who might be released by their respective franchises ahead of IPL 2021.

Chennai Super Kings

Kedar Jadhav failed to perform both with the bat and ball and it is likely that the CSK would release him ahead of IPL 2021. Besides Jadhav, the CSK might also release their West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who missed majority of IPL 2020 due to injury. Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina decided to sit out of IPL 2020 and it is highly unlikely that their contracts will be renewed by CSK.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore started IPL 2020 on a high but they lost the steam in the business end of the tournament. For RCB, some of their star players like Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav and Moeen Ali failed to live up to their names. Steyn and Umesh had economy rates in excess of 10 and it is exopected that the RCB would release these players ahead of IPL 2021.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians won IPL 2020 to clinch the title for the fifth time and it is a certainty that they will try to keep their core squad intact. However, there are some players who would be released by MI ahead of IPL 2021, including Sherfane Rutherford and Mitchell McClenaghan. It is to be noted that Rutherford and McClenaghan might be put back in the auction pool.