IPL 2020: RCB to face KKR in opener; check full schedule

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who are yet to clinch a title at the Indian Premier League (IPL), will look to begin their campaign at the upcoming 13th edition of the lucrative tournament on a winning note when they take on two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 31.

Last month, the Virat Kohli-led side had taken to social media to reveal their full league schedule for the 2020 IPL, which is slated to take place from March 29 to May 24.

Asking the fans to mark their calendars, RCB shared a picture of their schedule of seven home and away league matches on their official Twitter handle.

"Chinnaswamy, here we come! Block your calendars! #PlayBold #NewDecadeNewRCB," the Bangalore-based franchise wrote.

"Up & away, we are coming your way! Mark your calendars. #PlayBold #NewDecadeNewRCB," they added.

RCB will play their last league game against defending champions Mumbai Indians on May 17. The schedule for the knockout stage will be announced later.

Unlike previous years, there will be no doubleheaders on Saturdays and only six doubleheaders will take place this season only on Sundays.

This means, the league stage will now last for six weeks instead of five in order to accommodate the extra matches.

For this year's IPL, the RCB has also unveiled their new logo after removing the profile pictures and posts from their various social media handles for a few days.

RCB had made a last-place finish during the 2017 and 2019 edition of the T20 lucrative tournament while their last appearance in the final came in 2016.

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Joshua Philippe , Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande, Dale Steyn, Shahbaz Ahamad , Isuru Udana.