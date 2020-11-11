हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL 2020

IPL 2020: Suryakumar Yadav sacrifices his wicket for Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma - Watch

Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in the mega final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Tuesday (November 10) in UAE.

It was Mumbai Indians fifth IPL title, while Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals had reached the final of the cash-rich tournament for the first time in 13 years. Iyer won the toss and decided to bat first and the Delhi Capitals scored 156 runs in their allotted quota of 20 overs.

In response, MI openers Rohit Sharma and Quinto de Kock MI gave a flying start to their team. But De Kock was dismissed in the 5th over paving way for Suryakumar Yadav to join Rohit. Yadav and Rohit joined hands together to keep Mumbai Indians ahead in the game.

In 11th over, Rohit hit the fifth ball of the over off the backfoot and called Yadav for a quick single. However, Yadav looked in no mood to run but Rohit kept running and reached his end almost. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals' Praveen Dubey threw the ball to the striker’s end to affect the run-out. Rohit was set to be run-out when Yadav sacrificed his wicket to safe his skipper from getting run out.

Yadav's knew the importance of Rohit's wicket in the big game and decided to sacrifice his wicket for his team's victory. Yadav walked out of the crease when Rohit reached close to him and gave away his wicket to make sure a set batsman stays out in the middle. Yadav's selfless nature won everyone's heart and his teammates also applauded him for his gesture.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Suryakumar Yadav played superbly in IPL 2020 and his performance was one of the key reasons why Mumbai Indians won the IPL title for the fifth time.

