IPL 2020: This is what CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni said after commanding victory over Kings XI Punjab

Chennai Super Kings registered a commanding 10-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash on Sunday (October 4) and after the match CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni expressed hope that the team will continue to replicate this positive result in the remaining matches of the IPL 2020.

This was CSK's second win of the tournament in their fifth game after facing defeat in three consecutive matches. Chasing a target of 179, CSK openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis added an unbeaten 181 runs to help the Dhoni-led side register a commanding win. Plessis hit 87-run off 53 balls while Watson played scored 83 runs with three sixes.

"I think we did the small things. That's what was important to us. The kind of start we got in batting, that's what we needed. Hopefully, we'll be able to replicate this in the coming games. [Watson] It's not about being more aggressive. He was hitting it well in the nets and what you need is to do that in the middle. It was just a matter of time. Faf is like a sheet anchor for us, keeps playing those shots in the middle. He can always confuse the bowler with the lap shots and all coming in," Dhoni told the host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

Dhoni did not make any change in the team despite losing in the last game and said that it was as per CSK head coach Stephen Fleming's plan to retain the same playing eleven.

"It is something that we bank [consistency in selection] and sometimes Fleming doesn't get as much credit. The good thing is we have one plan. It's not that we don't have debates, but it's one plan, that's the relationship between us," the CSK skipper said,

"I feel looking at the first 3-4 games, what you really think is you restrict them to as little as possible and that can add pressure. Every team has furious hitters who can disrupt the bowling and our bowlers did well. We needed momentum with the right kind of shots. Watto (Watson) and Faf backed themselves with the shots they're known for," he added.

Earlier, Kings XI Punjab skipper K L Rahul who won the toss and elected to bat first. Skipper Rahul led from the front as he not only notched up a half-century of 63 runs but also stitched crucial partnership of 61 and 58 runs with Mayank Agarwal (19-ball 26) and Nicholas Pooran (17-ball 33) to help KXIP post a decent score of 178 for four in their stipulated 20 overs.