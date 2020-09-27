IPL 2020: Will Suresh Raina return to UAE, here's what CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said

Amid rising demands for the return of Suresh Raina to Chennai Super Kings squad in the ongoing Indian Premier League season, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan on Saturday (September 26) said that Raina will not return to the CSK side but he added that fans will soon get reasons to smiles.

"We cannot look at Raina because he made himself unavailable, and we respect his decision and his space. We are not thinking about it," Viswanathan told ANI.

"I can assure the fans that we will bounce back strongly. It's a game and you have your good and bad days. But the boys know what they need to do and the smiles will be back," he added.

It is to be noted that Raina has been an important part of the CSK for years and is the second-highest run-getter in IPL's history. Raina went to the UAE to participate in IPL with CSK squad but he returned to India few days before the start of the tournament after the murder of his uncle.

After CSK's humiliating defeat against Delhi Capitals, CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni admitted lack of 'steam' in the batting.

"We are lacking a bit of steam in the batting and that hurts. The run rate keeps on mounting after such slow starts and adds pressure, we need to figure that out. We need to come back with a clearer picture, looking at the combination. There are quite a few things we can think about. We are one batter extra to start off, so the players need to step up," Dhoni said.

CSK have played three games in IPL 2020 so far and are now placed fifth in the points table.