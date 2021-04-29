हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021: Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson reach Australia; leg-spinner clarifies on bio-bubble comment

Australians Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson on Thursday returned home after withdrawing from the IPL and on arrival, the leg-spinner clarified that his comments on "vulnerability" of bio-bubble had nothing to do with fear of the virus engulfing the controlled environment. 

IPL 2021: Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson reach Australia; leg-spinner clarifies on bio-bubble comment
RCB spinner Adam Zampa (IPL/File Photo)

Melbourne: Australians Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson on Thursday returned home after withdrawing from the IPL and on arrival, the leg-spinner clarified that his comments on "vulnerability" of bio-bubble had nothing to do with fear of the virus engulfing the controlled environment.

A day after deciding to quit the league midway citing personal reasons, Zampa had said the bio-bubble put in place for the ongoing T20 event was the "most vulnerable" he has been a part of while also suggesting that it should have been held in UAE, like last year. 

"Thanks to everyone for the messages of concern. Kane and I have both reached Melbourne safe and sound," Zampa said in a statement.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore duo landed in Melbourne after taking a connecting flight out of Doha. ".... My comments about the vulnerability of the IPL bubble had nothing to do with feeling like the virus would enter the bubble at any stage. The BCCI and RCB had many precautions to make us feel safe. I believe the tournament is in great hands and will definitely see the finish line," Zampa said.

There were concerns that the players may not be able to make it to Australia after their government temporarily suspended all flights out of India due to the resurgence of a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zampa thanked his franchise and BCCI for helping them with the logistics. "... Thanks to RCB management for the way they dealt with the situation. As soon as we made the choice that we felt the right thing to do was to come home, they were fully supportive and did everything they could to help. Their understanding of the situation made the process a lot easier."

Zampa, who did not get a game this season after being bought for Rs 1.5 crore, said a lot of factors contributed to his decision to leave the IPL. "I am understanding the velocity of the situation in India and my thoughts go out to the whole country. It was a personal choice to leave for several reasons."

As per the standard guidelines, Zampa and Richardson will spend the next two weeks in hotel quarantine. 

