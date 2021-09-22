IPL 2021 DC vs SRH: Fans ROAST David Warner for getting out on duck

Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman David Warner is one of the few international cricketers who have been consistently producing incredible performances throughout Indian Premier League (IPL) history and the Australian is the fifth-highest run-getter in the tournament. Warner has a massive fan following in Hyderabad and he has become an adopted son of the city.

However, Warner has been at the receiving end of the criticism since the beginning of the IPL 2021 as the southpaw has been struggling with his form owing to which he was even removed as SRH skipper in the first phase of the tournament.

Notably, Wednesday (September 22) was no different for Warner as he got out for a duck in SRH’s first game in the second phase of the IPL 2021. Playing against Delhi Capitals, Warner was removed by pacer Anrich Nortje who reaped the reward by short-pitched delivery as the opener tried to fend it awkwardly towards the leg side, the ball took the leading edge, and Axar Patel took a simple catch at point.

Meanwhile, fans were quick to react to Warner’s horror show and trolled the batsman on Twitter.

Check the reactions here:

Me and David Warner, both are - out of touch, struggling, going through a rough patch etc #Cricket #Life — Yash Jain (@cskwinipl2021) September 22, 2021

People who made David Warner as their captain in Dream 11 Team! pic.twitter.com/KBLfy5JA0c — _Sarcasme16_ (@_Sarcasme16_) September 22, 2021

David Warner looks sick. Not in full fitness. — Die Another Da (@pvajaykumar) September 22, 2021

David Warner will be of 36 in 2022. pretty much washed up. don't think you will invest 2-3 years on him that too as a captain. — tony (@joeys_chandler) September 22, 2021

Many fantasy leagues destroyed by that David Warner duck! — Bubba Gump Shrimp Company (@wildcardgyan) September 22, 2021

David Warner ko kyu khilate hain IPL me. Bhai iska time ab khatam ho gaya. Pace se darta hai ye. Atleast captaincy se toh hataya isko. Har match me aaya aur gaya. Same story.#SRHvsDC — Billi'Am Shakespeare (@Billiam_Shake) September 22, 2021

Talking about the match, Delhi Capitals bowlers combined forces to keep Sunrisers Hyderabad at a below-par 134/9 in 20 overs in their opening match of the second leg of IPL 2021 in Dubai on Wednesday.

Anrich Nortje (2-12), Kagiso Rabada (3-37), and Axar Patel (2-21) bamboozled the opposition with their pace, accuracy and length. For, SRH, who opted to bat first, Abdul Samad and Rashid Khan played innings of 28 and 22 respectively.