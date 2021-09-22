हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021 DC vs SRH: Fans ROAST David Warner for getting out on duck

David Warner's horror show continued as he got out for a duck in SRH’s first game in the second phase of the IPL 2021.

IPL 2021 DC vs SRH: Fans ROAST David Warner for getting out on duck
SRH batsman David Warner (Source: Twitter)

Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman David Warner is one of the few international cricketers who have been consistently producing incredible performances throughout Indian Premier League (IPL) history and the Australian is the fifth-highest run-getter in the tournament. Warner has a massive fan following in Hyderabad and he has become an adopted son of the city.

However, Warner has been at the receiving end of the criticism since the beginning of the IPL 2021 as the southpaw has been struggling with his form owing to which he was even removed as SRH skipper in the first phase of the tournament.

Notably, Wednesday (September 22) was no different for Warner as he got out for a duck in SRH’s first game in the second phase of the IPL 2021. Playing against Delhi Capitals, Warner was removed by pacer Anrich Nortje who reaped the reward by short-pitched delivery as the opener tried to fend it awkwardly towards the leg side, the ball took the leading edge, and Axar Patel took a simple catch at point.

Meanwhile, fans were quick to react to Warner’s horror show and trolled the batsman on Twitter.

Check the reactions here:

 

 

 

 

 

Talking about the match, Delhi Capitals bowlers combined forces to keep Sunrisers Hyderabad at a below-par 134/9 in 20 overs in their opening match of the second leg of IPL 2021 in Dubai on Wednesday.

Anrich Nortje (2-12), Kagiso Rabada (3-37), and Axar Patel (2-21) bamboozled the opposition with their pace, accuracy and length. For, SRH, who opted to bat first, Abdul Samad and Rashid Khan played innings of 28 and 22 respectively.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021SRHDCDavid Warner
Next
Story

IPL 2021: Kyle Jamieson ‘flirts’ with RCB massage therapist, all you need to know about Navnita Gautam

Must Watch

PT2M50S

DNA: In the Global Covid Summit, PM Modi emphasizes on mutual recognition of vaccine certificates