IPL 2021 in UAE: Dhanashree Verma shares old video, asks fans if they 'need a 2.0' - WATCH

Hours after BCCI announced that the remainder of Indian Premier League will be held in UAE, Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma couldn't stop her excitment.

The Youtube star shared an old video of her dancing to popular Bollywood number Burj Khalifa on Instagram and asked her fans if they need a new version of this.

"Last year Ipl in Dubai...burj khalifa...need a 2.0, what say," she wrote in the caption.

Here is the video:

On Tuesday (May 19), Dhanashree shared a video of her dancing on Soulja Boy's popular number 'She Make It Clap'. In the clip, she is seen wearing RCB's red jersey and blue high-waist flared jeans.

“She make it clap. Something that was waiting to be uploaded. In this together. #staysafe,” Dhanashree captioned the post.

Notably, Dhanashree is very active on social media and keeps making shorts dance reels on different songs, and doing different dance forms every time.

However, she was away from social media for some time as her mother, brother and Yuzvendra’s father tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier on May 8, Dhanshree penned down an emotional message for fans who are going through a hard time due to the COVID-19 crisis in India.

Dhanashree took to Instagram to upload some of her pics from IPL 2021 and captioned it, “When you reach the end of your rope, tie a knot in it and hang on. It’s really not easy to keep up with your passion/work when you keep hearing news about your loved ones and others."

"A lot of people aren’t vocal about what they’re feeling or what their family is going through as I’m one of them. To all those people battling with their emotions... sending love, strength, and prayers. Everything’s going to be alright. I will try my best to spread good energy.”