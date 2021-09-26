हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: KKR analyst assists skipper Morgan with code messages midway during match - WATCH

The incident was caught on camera when KKR head coach Brendon McCullum was speaking with the broadcaster during the course of the MI innings.

IPL 2021: KKR analyst assists skipper Morgan with code messages midway during match - WATCH
IPL 2021: KKR analyst sends code messages to skipper Eoin Morgan midway during match (Screengrab)

After kicking-off the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on a slow note, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are back in business and have picked up in the play-offs race. The team bagged consecutive wins, overpowering heavyweights Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and are placed fourth on the eight-team points table. 

However, a peculiar incident has caught the eyes of netizens where KKR analyst Nathan Leamon was seen assisting skipper Eoin Morgan from the dugout in their clash against Mumbai, which the former won by seven wickets. 

The incident was caught on camera when KKR head coach Brendon McCullum was speaking with the broadcaster during the course of the MI innings. Leamon was seen placing a pad with number four written on it. After a while, he placed another pad with number 3 written on it. 

Here is a video of the incident: 

Both Leamon and Morgan work together with the England national team as well and this is not the first time he was spotted sending signals from the pavillion.

Leamon had earlier assisted Morgan in a similar fashion during the England-South Africa limited-over series. 

The Knight Riders will take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the first clash on Sunday afternoon, which will start at 3:30 pm in Abu Dhabi.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Eoin Morgan
Next
Story

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Live Streaming details: When and where to watch KKR vs CSK?

Must Watch

PT7M45S

PM Modi at UNGA: 'Modi-Modi' slogans raised outside UN headquarters