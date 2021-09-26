IPL 2021: KKR analyst assists skipper Morgan with code messages midway during match - WATCH

After kicking-off the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on a slow note, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are back in business and have picked up in the play-offs race. The team bagged consecutive wins, overpowering heavyweights Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and are placed fourth on the eight-team points table.

However, a peculiar incident has caught the eyes of netizens where KKR analyst Nathan Leamon was seen assisting skipper Eoin Morgan from the dugout in their clash against Mumbai, which the former won by seven wickets.

The incident was caught on camera when KKR head coach Brendon McCullum was speaking with the broadcaster during the course of the MI innings. Leamon was seen placing a pad with number four written on it. After a while, he placed another pad with number 3 written on it.

Here is a video of the incident:

Both Leamon and Morgan work together with the England national team as well and this is not the first time he was spotted sending signals from the pavillion.

Leamon had earlier assisted Morgan in a similar fashion during the England-South Africa limited-over series.

Nathan Leamon is back with those codes for Morgan from the dugout. Was done during the Eng SA series, now for #KKR. Should become a mainstream tactic!#SRHvKKR #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/tvG3lBjTSQ — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) April 11, 2021

The Knight Riders will take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the first clash on Sunday afternoon, which will start at 3:30 pm in Abu Dhabi.