IPL 2021: KKR batter Shubman Gill ditches opening with Sachin Tendulkar for THIS

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Shubman Gill has impressed most with his stylish batting. In the previous encounter against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the 22-year-old scored 48 off just 34 balls and helped his side secure a convincing 9-wicket win over the opponent.

Gill has been a regular face in the KKR set-up and in a fun interaction with India women cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues on the FanCode app, the KKR batter gave fans an insight on his batting inspiration.

During the chat, Gill was asked with to pick one between India's two prolific batters - Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli - to which he answered "Sachin sir".

Gill during the conversation said he would prefer to bat with Sachin but when the stakes were raised slightly high, Gill made an exception in this case. When asked to pick between playing football with Pairs Saint-Germain forward Neymar or opening the innings with Tendulkar, the 22-year-old chose the former.

Meanwhile, Gill, who was part of India's U-19 World Cup team which won the tournament in 2018, rates the win in Australia earlier this year higher than his U-19 triumph. Explaining his decision, Gill said: "beating Australia in Australia twice in a row was much bigger for India."

He was India's highest run-scorer in the U-19 World Cup in 2018, emerging to be one of the key players from the Prithvi Shaw-led unit.

Gill has so far managed to accumulate just 180 runs in the eight matches that he has played so far in IPL 2021. However, his knock in the previous encounter against RCB showed signs of him being in good touch and with KKR all set to lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday evening, the team would count for another fiery show from the youngster.