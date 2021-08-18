IPL 2021: MS Dhoni fan walks 1,400 km to meet CSK skipper, what happened next is heartbreaking – see pics

It is no hidden fact that MS Dhoni is one of the most famous cricketers in the world and his popularity speaks volumes about his stature. From fans getting his name inked to admirers gheraoing him wherever he goes, Dhoni enjoys a massive fan following.

Recently, the world witnessed fans’ craze for Dhoni when Ajay Gill, who is just 18-year-old, walked 1,400 km from his village Jalan Kheda in the Hisar district of Haryana to meet the former India skipper in Ranchi.

As per a report by the Telegraph, The barber from Hissar walked all the way to Dhoni’s hometown but unfortunately could not catch a glimpse of the maverick Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper. As per Gill, he walked 16 days to meet his idol for 10 minutes. He started his journey from Hissar on July 29.

But Ajay was left heartbroken as Dhoni was not present in Ranchi as he had flown to Chennai to join the CSK squad which is getting ready for the remainder of the IPL 2021 season in UAE.

However, Ajay still didn’t lose hope of meeting his idol and was adamant on staying out and waiting for Dhoni. He relented only when a young businessman convinced him to go back as the CSK skipper would not be back for the next three months. As per reports, the young businessman even booked a ticket for Ajay in a Delhi-bound flight in the evening.

Gill caught the attention of a few passers-by in Ranchi because of his look, which is similar to Dhoni. His hair was coloured yellow, orange, dark blue and light blue – the CSK colours – and he had also partially tonsured his head in such a manner that “Dhoni” was written on one side and his nickname “Mahi” on the other side.

Meanwhile, Dhoni will be back in action when the UAE leg of the IPL resumes on September 19 with CSK locking horns with Mumbai Indians in Dubai.

The second half of the IPL 2021 will be held in UAE after the outbreak of COVID-19 in various team bubbles at Ahmedabad and New Delhi.

CSK is currently in second place in the IPL 2021 points table with 10 points from seven matches.