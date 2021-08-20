IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings enjoy first training session in UAE - see photos

New Delhi: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings successfully completed their mandatory six-day quarantine period and conducted their first training session in UAE on Thursday. The Indian Premier League franchise gave its supporters a glimpse of their opening training session and shared a couple of photos on social media.

Meanwhile, as per a report in ANI, defending champions Mumbai Indians are all set to begin their preparations at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium from Friday.

Previous edition's runners-up Delhi Capitals (DC) will depart for the UAE on Saturday. Regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, who was not part of IPL 2021 initially due to a shoulder injury, is already in the UAE with the fitness coach. The rest of the DC contingent will join the unit following the conclusion of their international commitments.

"Delhi Capitals will leave on Saturday early morning for UAE for IPL 2021. The team will leave from Delhi with domestic players and officials. Domestic players are already in quarantine in the national capital and they will be quarantined in UAE for a week. Post quarantine their camp will start," a DC official said.

"Shreyas Iyer is already in UAE with a fitness coach and the rest of the players from India, South Africa and England will join the team after their international assignments are over."

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

The BCCI has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league.

- with ANI inputs