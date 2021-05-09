हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians' foreign members reach destinations, confirms team

Australian players Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Ashton Agar have been sent to the Maldives where they will quarantine due to Australia's ban on travellers from India due to the second wave of the Covid-19 in the country. 

File image (Source: Twitter)

Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians on Sunday said that the team's foreign players have all reached their respective home countries.

"All foreign members of the MI contingent have reached their destinations safe & sound. Paltan, make sure you follow all safety protocols. Stay at home. Stay safe," said the franchise in a tweet.

Australian players Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Ashton Agar have been sent to the Maldives where they will quarantine due to Australia's ban on travellers from India due to the second wave of the Covid-19 in the country. The team's head coach and Sri Lanka batting great Mahela Jayawardene is also with the Australians after his home country placed a ban on travellers from India.

The 2021 IPL was postponed last week after multiple positive Covid-19 tests came up within the tournament's bio-bubble in Ahmedabad and New Delhi.

