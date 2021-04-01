हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2021: Nitish Rana cleared to train after testing negative for COVID-19

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana had tested positive a day after his arrival in Mumbai on March 21, following which he went into isolation in the team hotel.

IPL 2021: Nitish Rana cleared to train after testing negative for COVID-19
Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana has tested negative for COVID-19 (Twitter)

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana on Thursday was cleared to train with his teammates after testing negative for COVID-19, more than a week after returning positive for the infectious disease. The 27-year-old left-handed batsman had tested positive a day after his arrival in Mumbai on March 21, following which he went into isolation in the team hotel.

"Nitish Rana had checked into the KKR team hotel in Mumbai, on March 21 with a negative COVID report which was done on March 19... He was tested on March 22, during his quarantine and the report showed that he was positive," KKR said in a statement. "He has had no symptoms and has been completely asymptomatic since. He isolated himself and was tested again today. We are glad to report that he has tested negative. We expect him to start training with the team shortly and be fully fit well before the start of the season."

Rana had scored 352 runs in 14 matches during the IPL 2020 season held in UAE. It remains to be seen whether he will be fit to play for their season-opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on April 11.

In the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy one-dayers, Rana was the top-run getter for Delhi with 398 runs in seven matches at an average of 66.33. 

