IPL 2021: PBKS skipper KL Rahul takes one-handed stunner to dismiss RR captain Sanju Samson – WATCH

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul produced a superman effort to dismiss Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson in their opening match of phase 2 of IPL 2021 in Dubai on Tuesday (September 21).

In the eighth over of the match, Punjab handed RR a big blow when Ishan Porel picked his maiden IPL wicket as he removed Samson, who walked back to the pavilion after scoring 4 (5). But it was the wicket-keeper’s wicket.

In what was a rank short and wide delivery, Samson’s cut saw him edging the ball to his counterpart Rahul, who jumped high in the air while stretching his body to the fullest and completing a fantastic one-handed catch to his right.

Here’s the video of the catch:

Talking about the match, Punjab Kings made a decent comeback thanks to their pace duo of Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami, who restricted Rajasthan Royals to 185/10.

Rajasthan looked destined for a mammoth total at one stage but then Shami picked two wickets in the 19th over before Arshdeep scalped three in the 20th to bundle them out. Arshdeep finished with his maiden five-wicket haul in T20s - 5/32.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (49), Evin Lewis (36), and Liam Livingstone (25) set the base for the middle and lower order to make merry but barring Mahipal Lomror' cameo of 43, the others Rahul Tewatia, Chirs Morris, and Riyan Parag failed to put the finishing touches to this innings.

Every time when RR were on top, Arshdeep was brought back into the attack and he delivered with some crucial wickets. He also became the third-youngest bowler to take a five-wicket haul in an IPL game. Arshdeep has now got the third-most wickets (11) among Indians in the last two seasons in the death overs behind Mohammed Shami (17) and Jasprit Bumrah (13).

Meanwhile, Shami also showed a glimpse of form while Ishan Porel and Harpreet Brar chipped in with one wicket each. Adil Rashid who was playing his first IPL match was hammered for 35 runs in three overs.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals (Yashasvi Jaiswal 49, Mahipal Lomror 43; Arshdeep Singh 5/32, Mohammad Shami 3/21) vs Punjab Kings.