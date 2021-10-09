IPL 2021 playoffs explained: Who will face whom in Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2 and Eliminator

IPL 2021 playoffs: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has reached its business end as Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have advanced to the knockout stage.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians failed to make the last four for the first time since 2018 and interestingly KKR secured the playoffs berth for the first time after the 2018 edition.

The Capitals finished the league stage on top of the points table with 20 points, followed by CSK in the second position. RCB too have the same number of points as CSK but are placed third on the table due to a lower net run-rate, while KKR are placed fourth with 14 points.

Who will take on whom in IPL playoffs?

The top two teams, DC and CSK, will lock horns with each other in the Qualifier 1, which will be played in Dubai on Sunday. After this RCB and KKR will face each other in the Eliminator on Monday, the winner of which will play against the losing side of the first qualifier.

IPL Playoffs - How does it work?

Qualifier 1 is played between the top two sides and the winners automatically advances to the final, while the losing side get one more opportunity to seize the final ticket. The team that loses then plays the winners of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2 and the outcome of it decides, who advances to the finals.

IPL Playoffs Schedule

Qualifier 1 - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, October 10

Eliminator - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, October 11

Qualifier 2 – Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator on Wednesday, October 13

IPL Final – Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2, Friday, October 15

CSK have won the IPL thrice (2010, 2011, 2018), whereas KKR have won the trophy two times (2012, 2014). Delhi Capitals ended up as the runners-up in the previous edition and would look to better the record this time around.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, who will be quitting RCB captaincy after the conclusion of this season, will look to win his first IPL trophy before passing the captain's band to someone else.