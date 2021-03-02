हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh requests BCCI to include Mohali as venue

The Punjab Cricket Stadium (PCA) at Mohali has been the home base of Punjab Kings franchise. Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai have been shortlisted as potential venues but the BCCI is yet to take a final call on the matter. 

Punjab Kings co-owner and Bollywood star Preity Zinta at the IPL 2021 auction. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

The venues for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have not been finalised yet but expressing surprise over the possible exclusion of Mohali from the list of venues short-listed for the upcoming IPL, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday (March 2) appealed to the BCCI to reconsider the decision. The CM also assured that his government would make all necessary arrangements for the safety of players amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“I am surprised at the exclusion of Mohali Cricket stadium for the upcoming IPL season. I urge and appeal to @BCCI and @IPL to reconsider their decision. There is no reason why Mohali can’t host IPL and out government will make all necessary arrangements for safety against #Covid19,” the CM tweeted.

Mumbai was also being considered but a spike in COVID-19 cases means that IPL games are unlikely to be held there. Punjab’s daily COVID-19 count has been relatively low and on Tuesday, 635 new cases were recorded which pushed the active tally to 4853. 

The 2020 IPL was held in the UAE in empty stadiums but there is a possibility that the upcoming edition at home will allow spectators with the COVID situation improving drastically. 

Earlier, a leading publication reported that Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia had also written to BCCI asking why Mohali wasn’t among the chose venues for the upcoming IPL 2021. The Punjab franchise have already rechristened themselves Punjab Kings ahead of the 14th edition of the tournament.

(with PTI inputs)

