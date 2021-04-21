IPL 2021: RCB captain Virat Kohli flaunts expensive Rolex in romantic pic with wife Anushka Sharma, check price here

Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli shared an romantic picture with wife Anushka Sharma on Tuesday (April 20) after reaching Mumbai from Chennai for their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 clash. Most fans went awe after looking at the adorable picture, others noticed the Rolex wrist watch that Kohli was sporting in the picture.

Kohli, who originally hails from West Delhi is known for his luxurious lifestyle, can be seen sporting a Rolex Datejust 41 on his left wrist, a watch that comes with a diamond-fitted dial in 18 ct gold setting. According to Rolex's official website, the watch is priced at Rs. 8,55,500.

It is no secret that Kohli has a passion for expensive watches which he has flaunted on several occasions. One of the watches that Kohli owns is Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Rainbow Everose Gold, which can cost up to Rs. 70 lakh in the market.

Kohli was seen wearing the watch in one of the pictures with a teammate. Last year, before the start of the IPL 2020 in UAE, Kohli was spotted wearing an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Jumbo in a picture that he shared on Instagram. The watch is priced around Rs. 17 lakh.

Fans will be surprised to note that Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya owns one of the costliest watches going around -- Cosmograph Daytona Rainbow Yellow Gold Oyster which is priced at Rs 89.9 lakh. His brother Hardik Pandya has more expensive taste, owning a Patek Philippe Nautilus 5980/1R which some estimates say can cost up to Rs 1.25 crore.

While Mumbai Indians paceman Jasprit Bumrah has been seen with a Rolex Daytona Chrono worth over Rs 25.7 lakh.

Kohli and his team are currently on top of the points table, having won three out of three games so far in the IPL. This is the first time Royal Challengers Bangalore have gone without a loss in the first three games of the season. RCB will play their next game against Rajasthan Royals on April 22 in Mumbai.