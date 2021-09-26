IPL 2021 RCB vs MI: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma chase BIG milestones, head-to-head and predicted XI

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be aiming to up their captaincy quotient and raise their respective team's performance by a few notches when Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians in an IPL game, in Dubai on Sunday (September 26).

RCB are still in the top four with 10 points from nine games while MI after their back-to-back defeats have slumped to the sixth spot with eight points from nine games in the IPL 2021 points table.

Kohli showed some form en route his half-century against CSK at Sharjah but the overall form has been scratchy and his MI counterpart also didn't completely look in his elements during the previous game against KKR.

Interestingly, both RCB and MI have lost their two matches on resumption to the same opposition --- KKR and CSK.

Take a look at important stats ahead of the RCB vs MI encounter:

Head-to-head

The Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced each other 28 times in the 13 seasons of the IPL since 2008 and the men in blue have had the upper hand with 17 wins, while the RCB have won only 11 out of those 28 encounters.

Virat Kohli nears BIG milestone

RCB skipper Kohli, who is the top-scorer in IPL with 6134 runs, is 13 runs away from becoming the first Indian and fifth player overall to complete 10000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).

‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma eye sixes feat

MI captain Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) is three big hits away from 400 sixes in T20 cricket (overall).



RCB vs MI PREDICTED PLAYING XI

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

FULL SQUADS:

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, Dushmantha Chameera, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, George Garton, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Akash Deep

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Roosh Kalaria, Saurabh Tiwary, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Jimmy Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen