हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: RCB's poor finish against CSK doesn't go well with fans

RCB's aspirations of posting a gigantic total took a dash as others failed to accelerate with wickets tumbling at regular intervals.

IPL 2021: RCB&#039;s poor finish against CSK doesn&#039;t go well with fans
Dwayne Bravo celebrates after picking a wicket against RCB (IPL)

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got off to a flying start in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 clash against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but they failed to keep up the momentum as they could only manage 156/6 in their 20 overs. 

Kohli, who opened the innings with youngster Devdutt Padikkal, added 111 runs for the opening wicket, which saw both the batters scoring their respective half-centuries. However, RCB's aspirations of posting a gigantic total took a dash as others failed to accelerate with wickets tumbling at regular intervals.  

WATCH | 'Bromance for the ages': Dhoni & Kohli share smiles ahead of CSK vs RCB showdown

CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was the standout performer from CSK camp and the Windies cricketer found great support from Shardul Thakur. The duo combined to pick five wickets in their eight overs as RCB could only muster 66 runs in the final 10 overs. 

Soon after the first innings concluded, Twitter was flooded with memes as fans took a dig against RCB. Here are a few reactions:  

Meanwhile, Kohli and Padikkal stitched RCB's highest partnership (for all wickets) against CSK in IPL history. The pair overtook the previous record set by Kohli himself along with Chris Gayle, who had added 109 runs against CSK for the second wicket.

Former South Africa teammates Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers stand third in the list with a 103-run stand. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Royal Challengers BangaloreChennai Super Kings
Next
Story

'Bromance for the ages': MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli share smiles ahead of CSK vs RCB showdown - WATCH

Must Watch

PT6M51S

PM Modi US Visit: PM Modi reaches White House to meet President Biden