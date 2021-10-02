IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant teases Rohit Sharma at toss before MI vs DC clash - watch video

Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma have often been seen pulling each other's legs be it on social media or on the pitch. Ahead of the Indian Premier League clash between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians a similar scene was witnessed, when the two Team India teammates got engaged in a fun banter during the toss.

Pant after announcing his decision to bowl first teased Rohit, after which the latter was left in splits. Former cricketer Murali Kartik, who was present in the middle, told Rohit "I like the banter between you two."

Here is the video:

This is not the first time fans saw the two cricketers pulling each other's legs. Rohit's reaction after Pant pleaded Ajinkya Rahane for a DRS appeal during the India-Australia series had left the fans in delight. In another incident, Rohit had roasted Pant when he was informed by Jasprit Bumrah that the wicketkeeper-batter wants a six-hitting competition between the two.

Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara's reaction to Rishabh Pant's appeal was priceless. Laughing like anything. | #Cricket | #RohitSharma | #India | pic.twitter.com/quHxVWcDvg — ROHIT Era (@TheRohitEra) January 15, 2021

Hitman has hit that out of the park, again! If there was a six-hitting competition between Pant and Ro, who would win it?#OneFamily @ImRo45 @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/fHO260fjb8 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 2, 2020

In the clash on Saturday, Delhi restricted Mumbai for a paltry 129/8 in 20 overs, with skipper Rohit adding just 7 off 10 deliveries.