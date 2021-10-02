हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant teases Rohit Sharma at toss before MI vs DC clash - watch video

The two Team India teammates got engaged in a fun banter during the toss.

IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant teases Rohit Sharma at toss before MI vs DC clash - watch video
Rishabh Pant teases Rohit Sharma at toss before MI vs DC clash (Screengrab)

Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma have often been seen pulling each other's legs be it on social media or on the pitch. Ahead of the Indian Premier League clash between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians a similar scene was witnessed, when the two Team India teammates got engaged in a fun banter during the toss. 

Pant after announcing his decision to bowl first teased Rohit, after which the latter was left in splits. Former cricketer Murali Kartik, who was present in the middle, told Rohit "I like the banter between you two." 

Here is the video:

This is not the first time fans saw the two cricketers pulling each other's legs. Rohit's reaction after Pant pleaded Ajinkya Rahane for a DRS appeal during the India-Australia series had left the fans in delight. In another incident, Rohit had roasted Pant when he was informed by Jasprit Bumrah that the wicketkeeper-batter wants a six-hitting competition between the two. 

In the clash on Saturday, Delhi restricted Mumbai for a paltry 129/8 in 20 overs, with skipper Rohit adding just 7 off 10 deliveries.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Rishabh PantRohit Sharma
Next
Story

IPL 2021: Is Hardik Pandya fit to bowl? Mumbai Indians all-rounder shares positive update

Must Watch

PT6M48S

Chattisgarh will not become Punjab: Bhupesh Baghel