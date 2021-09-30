IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma, Krunal Pandya lift spirit of game, withdraw run-out appeal against KL Rahul - watch video

Rohit Sharma and Krunal Pandya left the cricket fans delighted with their simple act during the Indian Premier League clash between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, which the former won by six wickets on Tuesday.

During the course of the match the Mumbai skipper Rohit and Krunal withdrew a run-out appeal against Punjab captain KL Rahul, who everyone knows can be a dangerous custodian of the game.

The incident took place in the sixth over of the Punjab innings, when Chris Gayle struck the final delivery of Krunal straight towards Rahul standing at the non-striker's end. The ball hit the batter on the stomach, after which he mometarily lost his balance while Krunal quickly collected the ball and hit the stumps.

The all-rounder asked the umpire if it was out, but then quickly withdrew his appeal after a short discussion with his skipper.

Here is the video:

However, Rahul failed to make anything out of the second chance as he departed on 21 off 22 deliveries and his team could only manage 135/6 in their 20 overs.

Meanwhile, both Rohit and Krunal was hailed by fans and the batter himself for displaying such high sportsman spirit. Here are a few reactions:

The defending champions Mumbai currently sit fifth in the eight-team points table, with 10 points from 11 matches. They will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in their next fixture on Saturday.

Punjab, on the other hand, are reeling at the sixth position with eight points in the same number of matches and will now play the Kolkata Knight Riders in a do-or-die situation.