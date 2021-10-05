IPL 2021 RR vs MI: Sanjana Ganesan sizzles on the beach, posts photo by ‘best friend’ Jasprit Bumrah

Sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan, wife of Mumbai Indians and Team India paceman Jasprit Bumrah, is having the time of her life in UAE mixing work with pleasure. Sanjana is juggling her duties with host broadcaster Star Sports with spending quality time with husband Bumrah.

On Monday (October 4), Sanjana and Bumrah hit the beach to enjoy the evening sun. The former model posted a picture on her Instagram account with a caption, “sunset state of mind”.

The caption then went on to add, “Photo clicked (emoji) by my best friend 4eva @jaspritb1”. Fans of Sanjana and Bumrah couldn’t keep calm after seeing this gorgeous click with Sanjana sizzling in beach-wear. “Sir hasn't given credits but ma'am never fails to do so. Cutayyy,” one fan commented.

Earlier, Sanjana revealed to the Mumbai Indians how her husband prepares himself before the game on the match-day.

Sanjana informed that on other days, Bumrah is relaxed a bit when he doesn’t even mind having his breakfast during the lunch time but on match-days, the 27-year-old is very specific about his routine. She also stated that the cricketer exactly knows what all he needs to do before boarding the bus.

“He does not have any special rituals, per se. But he has this one match-day routine where there is a structure to his day, where he knows what he is going to be doing till he has to leave for the bus. On other days, it is not very rigid, where he is okay with having his breakfast at 2 PM in the afternoon,” Sanjana said in a video posted on Mumbai Indians’ social media account.

Bumrah’s Mumbai Indians will face Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2021 match on Tuesday (October 5) in Sharjah. The five-time champions MI are near the bottom of the table and need to win their last two games with big margins if they home to qualify for the playoffs.