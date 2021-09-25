IPL 2021: Sanju Samson in danger of getting BAN, here's why

After enduring a tough 33-run defeat against Delhi Capitals earlier in the evening, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson took another hit as he was fined Rs 24 lakhs for failing to meet the standard over rate requirements during the clash.

An official statement was released in this regard, which read: "The Rajasthan Royals have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Delhi Capitals at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on September 25."

"As it was the team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 24 lakhs."

"The rest of the members of the playing XI were each fined lesser of either Rs 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their individual match fee."

This was the second time when the IPL franchise failed to maintain the required bowling rate. In the clash between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, which the former won by two runs, Samson was fined Rs 12 lakh for the same offence.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals will look to pull up their socks after back to back slow over rate offences as the third could lead to a one-match ban for their skipper, who emerged as the standout batsman from the camp in the clash against Delhi Capitals.

As per the official rules on minimum over rate requirements: "The third and each subsequent offence in a Season as Captain of the bowling Team, the Captain will be fined Rs. 30 lakh and banned from playing in the Team’s next League Match."