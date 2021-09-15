Sanju Samson keeps World Cup snub aside heading to IPL, says 'if you perform, you get opportunities'

Out of favour batsman Sanju Samson, who is not a part of India's T20 World Cup squad, will go into the second phase of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 with a fresh mindset. The wicketkeeper-batsman had a dreadful outing in India's last limited-over tour to Sri Lanka.

However, with IPL 2021 set to resume from Sunday, the Kerala cricketer has said that he will keep the past behind and aims to start afresh in the T20 league.

"It’s important to go into the team with a clear mind. There will be no doubts about the selection when IPL resumes. First of all, when you’re playing for an IPL team and thinking about the Indian selection, then it’s a wrong mindset," Samson was quoted as saying in a report on the Times of India.

"People do talk about Indian selection and cementing your place but that is actually a by-product – if you perform, you get opportunities," he added.

Samson, who will be leading Rajasthan Royals, is aware of the platform IPL provides but chooses to remain unperturbed stating that 'it's natural' for him now.

"I think IPL is the most viewed tournament in the world. It will get you noticed. People do say good things about me and they also say other things as well. It’s natural for me now."

"And everyone goes through that kind of pressure, knowing that so many people are waiting outside anyway. That’s the reason behind Indian cricket’s success," Samson added.

With three wins from seven outings, Rajasthan are placed fifth on the eight-team points table and they will get their campaign underway against KL Rahul's Punjab Kings on September 21.