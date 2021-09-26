हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: 'Team player' Robin Uthappa carries MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina's bat after match, video goes viral

Chennai Super Kings batter Robin Uthappa is yet to earn his first cap for the 'Yellow Army' but the 35-year-old is making sure he contributes to the team in whatever possible way he can.

IPL 2021: &#039;Team player&#039; Robin Uthappa carries MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina&#039;s bat after match, video goes viral
Robin Uthappa carries MS Dhoni & Suresh Raina's bat after IPL encounter (Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings batter Robin Uthappa is yet to earn his first cap for the 'Yellow Army' but the 35-year-old is making sure he contributes to the team in whatever possible way he can. Soon after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between CSK and the Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this week, the Kerala cricketer was seen assisting skipper MS Dhoni and senior player Suresh Raina. 

A video of Uthappa carrying Dhoni and Raina's bat and helmets is widely been circulated on social media, with CSK fans' hailing the CSK's team spirit. Here is the video of the incident: 

After enduring a tough campaign in the previous edition, CSK have enjoyed a fine in the ongoing season. Ever since the resumption of the league earlier this month, the Dhoni brigade has won the two matches they have played, tumbling strong opponents Mumbai Indians and Bangalore. 

WATCH | KKR analyst assists skipper Morgan with code messages midway during match 

The team are currently placed second on the points table and have won seven matches out of the nine they have played so far. 

CSK will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in the first clash of the Sunday double header, which will be played in Abu Dhabi at 3:30 pm.

