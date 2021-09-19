IPL 2021: Twitterati bash MS Dhoni after flop show against Mumbai Indians

MS Dhoni's return to the cricketing arena was not as big as the fans would have expected. The Chennai Super Kings skipper was dismissed cheaply on 3 off 5 deliveries, pushing his side on the backfoot after a horrifying start in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Dhoni was dismissed by pacer Adam Milne in the final delivery of the powerplay as he tried to pull an incoming short delivery over the fence. His dismissal came at a crucial time as CSK had already lost three batsmen by then, while Ambati Rayudu too was forced to leave the pitch after being retired hurt.

Soon after his dismissal many fans took to Twitter and bashed the CSK captain for his dismal show. Here are a few tweets:

Dhoni fans trolls all other players whole year just to see their idol Thela fail again and again pic.twitter.com/KVMBozGVrA — Pranjal (@pranjal__one8) September 19, 2021

Raina is such a huge supporter of Dhoni that he played worse than Dhoni to make Dhoni look better. — Maithun (@Being_Humor) September 19, 2021

Feeling bad for Dhoni, missed out his well deserved century by just 97 runs. Sed — Mohit Gulati (@desimojito) September 19, 2021

Dhoni Fans after Seeing Dhoni and CSK Performance-#CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/hYQ3POcdEB — India Trending (@IndiaTrendingin) September 19, 2021

If You ever feel useless just think about the role of ni in csk team #CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/QTGvDQcpFt — (@jhamukund22) September 19, 2021

As wickets kept tumbling from one end, young CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad remained firm at the other. The 24-year-old batsman completed his half-century and stitched a crucial partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, before the all-rounder was dismissed on 26 off 33 balls by Jasprit Bumrah.