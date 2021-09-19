हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Twitterati bash MS Dhoni after flop show against Mumbai Indians

MS Dhoni was dismissed by pacer Adam Milne in the final delivery of the powerplay as he tried to pull an incoming short delivery over the fence.

IPL 2021: Twitterati bash MS Dhoni after flop show against Mumbai Indians
MS Dhoni was dismissed on 3 off 5 balls by Adam Milne. (Source: IPL)

MS Dhoni's return to the cricketing arena was not as big as the fans would have expected. The Chennai Super Kings skipper was dismissed cheaply on 3 off 5 deliveries, pushing his side on the backfoot after a horrifying start in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. 

Dhoni was dismissed by pacer Adam Milne in the final delivery of the powerplay as he tried to pull an incoming short delivery over the fence. His dismissal came at a crucial time as CSK had already lost three batsmen by then, while Ambati Rayudu too was forced to leave the pitch after being retired hurt. 

Soon after his dismissal many fans took to Twitter and bashed the CSK captain for his dismal show. Here are a few tweets:  

As wickets kept tumbling from one end, young CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad remained firm at the other. The 24-year-old batsman completed his half-century and stitched a crucial partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, before the all-rounder was dismissed on 26 off 33 balls by Jasprit Bumrah. 

IPL 2021
