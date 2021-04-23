हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Uthappa Jr. helps father Robin in baking cookies for CSK teammates - WATCH

Robin Uthappa may not have got his chance in the Chennai Super Kings line-up yet, but the star opener has been chipping around to the side in his own ways. In a recent video released by the franchise on their official Twitter handle, the Kerala batsman can be seen baking cookies for his CSK teammates. 

IPL 2021: Uthappa Jr. helps father Robin in baking cookies for CSK teammates - WATCH
Robin Uthappa's son helps dad to bake cookies for CSK teammates. (Twitter)

Robin Uthappa may not have got his chance in the Chennai Super Kings line-up yet, but the star opener has been chipping around to the side in his own ways. In a recent video released by the franchise on their official Twitter handle, the Kerala batsman can be seen baking cookies for his CSK teammates. 

Uthappa is being assisted by a couple of chef and his wife. The video also features a special and cute guest, Uthappa's son, who is also seen enjoying these light moments with his father. Here is the video:

Uthappa, who was traded to CSK from Rajasthan Royals earlier this year, has so far featured in 189 IPL matches, in which the right-handed batsman has accumulated 4607 runs batting at an average of 27.92. 

Meanwhile, CSK, who secured a thrilling win against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous encounter, will now lock horns with Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday and would look to put a brake on their winning spree. 

CSK are currently placed at the second spot in the IPL points table with six points from four games.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Chennai Super KingsRobin Uthappa
Next
Story

IPL 2021: VVS Laxman picks Rishabh Pant over Sanju Samson and KL Rahul as first-choice wicket-keeper for THIS reason

Must Watch

PT6M42S

Bollywood Breaking: Priyanka Chopra sets stage on fire, nobody can compete!