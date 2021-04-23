IPL 2021: Uthappa Jr. helps father Robin in baking cookies for CSK teammates - WATCH

Robin Uthappa may not have got his chance in the Chennai Super Kings line-up yet, but the star opener has been chipping around to the side in his own ways. In a recent video released by the franchise on their official Twitter handle, the Kerala batsman can be seen baking cookies for his CSK teammates.

Uthappa is being assisted by a couple of chef and his wife. The video also features a special and cute guest, Uthappa's son, who is also seen enjoying these light moments with his father. Here is the video:

Uthappa, who was traded to CSK from Rajasthan Royals earlier this year, has so far featured in 189 IPL matches, in which the right-handed batsman has accumulated 4607 runs batting at an average of 27.92.

Meanwhile, CSK, who secured a thrilling win against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous encounter, will now lock horns with Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday and would look to put a brake on their winning spree.

CSK are currently placed at the second spot in the IPL points table with six points from four games.